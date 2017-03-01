“The sides got pretty far down the line on an extension last offseason, so there’s a foundation on which to build. Now that Butler has put together another solid season, it should strengthen his negotiating position.

“Sometimes when talks on an extension break down in the latter stages, there can be a cooling-off period between the sides before the negotiations spark up again. Now is a good time to spark them back up again, as the Patriots have an abundance of salary-cap space and Butler — who turns 27 on Thursday — is set to hit the restricted free-agent market March 9.

“Thus, time is of the essence, and the head start from last year should help.”

Serving as the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback for the second consecutive season, Butler led the team with four interceptions and 17 pass breakups.