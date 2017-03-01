Share this:

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was woefully underpaid this season, taking home a mere $600,000 in salary in the third year of his rookie contract.

Understandably, the second-team All-Pro wants a raise.

Butler is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL league year opens next Thursday, and CSNNE’s Mike Giardi reported Tuesday the Patriots’ top corner “remains dissatisfied” with his current contract situation and has been for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Butler remains dissastified with his current contract/plight, dating back to last spring. Didn't impact his play last yr — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 1, 2017

How will the Patriots proceed with Butler, who was on the field for 96.6 percent of New England’s defensive snaps this season? Well, they have a few options. The most likely for them is to tender his contract at a first-round level, meaning a team would need to fork over a first-round draft pick in order to sign Butler away from the Patriots.

A first-round tender would pay Butler close to $4 million next season — a bargain for a player of his caliber but still a significant pay increase.

Butler and the Patriots also could come to terms on a long-term contract extension that would keep the 26-year-old in Foxboro beyond 2017. ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss offered some insight into those negotiations Wednesday.

