Man United Vs. FC Rostov Live Stream: Watch Europa League Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







If Manchester United wants to make up for its FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea, then it’s going to have to get past FC Rostov in the second game of its UEFA Europa League round of 16 matchup.

Rostov and the Red Devils are tied at 1-1 after the first game in Russia, but the teams square off Thursday on Man U’s home turf at Old Trafford. United will be without captain Wayne Rooney, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the field, as the three-match suspension he received March 7 only applies to domestic games.

Here’s how you can watch Man United vs. FC Rostov:

When: Thursday, March 16, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images