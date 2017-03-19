Manchester City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the Premier League’s great entertainers, are sprinting toward the 2016-17 season’s finish line.

They’ll meet Sunday at Etihad Stadium in a game that will help determine where they finish in the standings and whether they qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Manchester City is in third place with 56 points after 27 games. Liverpool is in fourth place with 55 points from 28 games.

Manchester City is unbeaten in its last six Premier League games, dating back to Jan. 21.

Liverpool has excelled against the Premier League’s big guns this season, having gone unbeaten in nine games against top-six opponents.

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

