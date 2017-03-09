Manchester United Vs. Rostov Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online

Share this:

Tweet







Manchester United is embarking on its ultimate road trip.

The Red Devils go to Russia where they will face FC Rostov on Thursday at Olimp-2 Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 series. Rostov is around 2,100 miles away, and the field at its stadium is in poor condition. This could test Manchester United’s road mettle like no other away contest.

Manchester United will without suspended defender Eric Bailly. Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw didn’t travel with the team.

Here’s how to watch Rostov vs. Manchester United online.

When: March 9, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports