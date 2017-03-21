Maple Leafs’ Frederik Andersen Denies Riley Nash’s Wrap-Around Attempt

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins dropped a crucial game Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen made huge saves throughout the game as he stopped 33 of 35 shots in the 4-2 win for Toronto.

His best save occurred during the third period when Bruins forward Riley Nash came looping behind the net on a wrap-around attempt. Andersen was firm against his post and rejected Nash. He then denied Dominic Moore’s follow-up shot and was able to cover up the puck while on his back.

Check out the great save in the DCU Save of the Day video above.

Thumbnail photo from Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports