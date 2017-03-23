Marcus Stroman, Ian Kinsler Lift Team USA To First World Baseball Classic Title

Share this:

Go crazy, Team USA — when Ian Kinsler isn’t looking, of course.

For the first time ever, the Americans won the World Baseball Classic final Wednesday with a commanding 8-0 win over Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium.

Marcus Stroman was the star of the game, as he allowed zero hits through six innings before giving up a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hey @MStrooo6, were you 🔥🔥🔥 tonight? #ForGlory His final line: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K pic.twitter.com/nhaWahunCS — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 23, 2017

The talk heading into the big game was Kinsler’s apparent dig at Latin American players in a New York Times article. But that didn’t seem to faze him, as the second baseman belted a two-run home run in the top of the third inning.

First. Ian Kinsler powers Team USA to an early advantage against Puerto Rico. https://t.co/nG611znQhP #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/pH1zdPQCzh — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 23, 2017

And a pair of RBI singles by Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen in the fifth clinched the historic victory for Team USA.

