Mariners, Athletics Have Hilarious Twitter Feud Over New Commercial

There might be nothing better than two professional sports teams getting into a Twitter argument.

The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics got into a pretty one-sided feud Wednesday after the Mariners released four 30-second commercials for the 2017 season.

One of the Mariners’ commercials was called “Felix Day,” and starred, of course, pitcher Felix Hernandez. The ad ends with Hernandez striking out an A’s batter and catcher Mike Zunino handing the batter a balloon shaped like a K.

Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

And for some reason, this upset the Athletics’ Twitter, which came back with a weak allusion to the fact that the Mariners never have won a World Series.

@Mariners Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring. — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

But the Mariners didn’t see the need to apologize.

The A’s responded with another feeble “rings” argument.

@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

Seattle came back with a Smash Mouth reference, making fun of the Athletics’ argument with the band.

@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know…the years start coming and they don't stop coming. — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

The A’s continued to struggle with comebacks.

@Mariners Here's a balloon that might look familiar to you. pic.twitter.com/fGYnYYzyeH — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

Then the Mariners finally put the A’s out of their misery.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images