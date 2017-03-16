Mariners, Athletics Have Hilarious Twitter Feud Over New Commercial

There might be nothing better than two professional sports teams getting into a Twitter argument.
The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics got into a pretty one-sided feud Wednesday after the Mariners released four 30-second commercials for the 2017 season.
One of the Mariners’ commercials was called “Felix Day,” and starred, of course, pitcher Felix Hernandez. The ad ends with Hernandez striking out an A’s batter and catcher Mike Zunino handing the batter a balloon shaped like a K.
And for some reason, this upset the Athletics’ Twitter, which came back with a weak allusion to the fact that the Mariners never have won a World Series.
But the Mariners didn’t see the need to apologize.
The A’s responded with another feeble “rings” argument.
Seattle came back with a Smash Mouth reference, making fun of the Athletics’ argument with the band.
The A’s continued to struggle with comebacks.
Then the Mariners finally put the A’s out of their misery.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP