Mark Cuban Rips Donald Trump As ‘Zoolander President’ As Beef Continues

Mark Cuban isn’t ruling out running for president in 2020. In the meantime, he’ll have to settle for taking shots at current president Donald Trump.

Cuban and Trump have been feuding for a while, with much of their beef taking place on social media, where the two have traded jabs on several occasions. It doesn’t appear things have settled down much since Trump was elected president, either, as Cuban blasted the POTUS over the weekend, calling him the “Zoolander president” at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Cuban once supported Trump in the latter’s quest to become the 45th president of the United States. Their relationship eventually turned sour, though, and the Dallas Mavericks owner ultimately supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Cuban acknowledged over the weekend that he agrees with some of Trump’s policies even if he would never hire him to run one of his companies. But overall, it’s clear he’s not a huge fan of the president, so perhaps he’ll decide to run for office in a few years.