Markelle Fultz Appears To Be Using Lonzo Ball’s Trash Talk As Motivation

Washington Huskies freshman Markelle Fultz is projected by many to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, followed closely by UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball.

And a rivalry might be brewing between the two after Ball claimed to be a better prospect than Fultz on Tuesday.

It appears that Ball’s comments might be subtly motivating the Huskies’ star.

After Ball’s statement was picked up and broadcasted by several media outlets, Fultz went on Twitter and liked many of the tweets mentioning Ball’s claim.

Fultz is being smart by not getting into a war of words with Ball and just subtly acknowledging what the UCLA star is saying.

Here are the five tweets that Fultz liked.

Lonzo Ball Says "I'm Better" And "Can Lead A Team Better Than" Markelle Fultz VIDEO: https://t.co/ifMaUTNJvp pic.twitter.com/3k5GKgTzNc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 28, 2017

Lonzo Ball's confidence on 💯 pic.twitter.com/I0CfpV9qoM — 120 Sports (@120Sports) March 28, 2017

It could be nothing or it could be the start of the next NBA rivalry. Only time will tell.

