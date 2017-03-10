Markelle Fultz, Potential No. 1 Pick, Declares For NBA Draft On Twitter

Share this:

Markelle Fultz officially is entering the NBA draft.

The Washington guard, who’s a potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, announced on Twitter on Friday that his career with the Huskies is over after only one season. Fultz posted a video announcing his decision and thanking Washington for supporting him.

“Markelle has decided to enter the NBA Draft and we totally support his decision,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “We appreciate him giving his all, on and off the court, while he was part of our program and I will enjoy watching him play for many years to come.”

The Huskies finished 9-22 this season, but the 6-foot-4 Fultz was impressive, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.The 18-year-old missed six of the final eight games with a sore knee.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images