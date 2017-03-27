Martellus Bennett Plans To Use Money From Jersey Sales For Awesome Cause

Share this:

Martellus Bennett only played one season with the New England Patriots, but the tight end immediately became a fan favorite.

Bennett was beloved by the Patriots faithful for his eternal optimism and loveable nature. Now a member of the Packers, Green Bay fans will get to experience all of the awesomeness Bennett brings to the table.

Given his stature, coupled with the strong fan base in Green Bay, we imagine Bennett’s jersey will be a popular purchase among Packers nation this season.

And while money from jersey sales is an added perk for NFL players, Bennett took to Twitter to reveal what he plans to use those funds for.

I'll take all the money from my @packers jersey sales and put it towards the after school programs that I'm working to put together. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 25, 2017

For fans familiar with Bennett, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Aside from excelling on the football field, Bennett has been proactive in giving back and inspiring the youth since his arrival into the league.

So if Bennett’s Packers jerseys fly off the shelves, it will make for a lot of happy kids.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images