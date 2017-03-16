Maryland Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Day 1 of the first-round of the NCAA Tournament features a bevy of great matchups, including No. 6 Maryland taking on No. 11 Xavier.

The Terrapins registered a solid regular season campaign, posting a 24-8 overall record, as well as a 12-6 mark in the Big Ten. However, they received an early exit in the Big Ten tournament thanks to Northwestern.

Xavier is one of seven Big East teams to be featured in the NCAA Tournament this year. The Musketeers posted an average 9-9 in-conference record, but were a respectable 21-13 overall.

Will Melo Trimble march Maryland to the second round, or will Xavier record the upset? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s how to watch Maryland vs. Xavier online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 6:50 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

