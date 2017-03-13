Mastercard Honors Arnold Palmer In Emotional Ad On Eve Of Tournament

Share this:

Tweet







The PGA Tour season is in the middle of its “Florida Swing,” which means that it’s that time of year when the Arnold Palmer Invitational comes around.

But this year’s tournament will feel a lot different from past editions.

Palmer passed away in September, which means that the famed host of the event won’t be looking on for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The loss of Palmer hit the golf world — and the entire sports world — hard, and there is no doubt that the late golf great will be at the forefront of everyone’s minds this week at Bay Hill Club.

And Monday, the event’s sponsor Mastercard released an emotional “Arnie Would” ad before the tournament gets underway Thursday.

Is it dusty in here or is it just us?

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images