Matt Kenseth’s Car Hits Wall Hard During NASCAR Race At Phoenix Raceway

The track temperature at Phoenix International Raceway on Sunday was a big test of tire management, which Matt Kenseth didn’t pass.

Kenseth hit the wall on Lap 192 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 500 after his front right tire failed in the middle of Turn 2.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver reportedly was complaining his car was tight throughout most of the race, and attempted to correct that by making a track-bar adjustment on his second pit stop. The problem likely caused too much wear on the front right, though, as it finally gave out once Kenseth put it under heavy load.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images