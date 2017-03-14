Max Kellerman Thinks Bill Belichick’s Time With Patriots Is Coming To An End

Share this:

The New England Patriots made waves during the first week of NFL free agency when they signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore and traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

These moves certainly have made the Patriots even more of an overwhelming favorite to capture the sixth Lombardi Trophy of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era. But, could these moves mean that the window is closing on the Patriots’ dynasty?

ESPN’s Max Kellerman gave a scorching take Monday on ESPN’s “First Take,” which suggested that the Patriots’ moves are a sign that Belichick is getting ready to hang up his hoodie.

“Belichick knows that Brady’s and his days are numbered, obviously,” Kellerman said. “Since when do the Patriots load up by trading their highest draft picks for players?

“When does Belichick trade his highest available draft picks for the present? Right now. He is getting ready for his and Tom Brady’s swan song. Now, my belief is that it will be this season.”

The Patriots also added tight end Dwayne Allen, defensive end Kony Ealy and defensive end Lawrence Guy during the first week of the new NFL league year.

Kellerman does agree that these additions make the Patriots even more dangerous than they have been in years past, which he believes shows that Belichick is prepared to bow out.

“The point is, he knows the end is coming and he is absolutely loading up to win at least one more Super Bowl, because at this moment they are so clearly the odds on favorites.”

Whether Kellerman is right or not, one thing’s for sure, the Patriots should be a force during the 2017 season.

