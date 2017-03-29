Mets’ Jeurys Familia Suspended 15 Games For Domestic Violence Incident

Share this:

One of the best relievers in Major League Baseball will begin the 2017 season on the sideline.

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia has been suspended 15 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy, MLB announced Wednesday. He’ll be eligible to return to the team on April 20.

Familia was arrested on Oct. 31 on a simple assault charge after an altercation with his wife, Bianca, in Fort Lee, N.J. The police report alleged Familia caused “bodily” injury to his wife, who reportedly suffered a bruised cheek and scratches on her neck in the incident.

The 27-year-old closer insisted in a statement Wednesday that he never harmed his wife.

“With all that has been written and discussed regarding this matter, it is important that it be known that I never physically touched, harmed or threatened my wife that evening,” Familia said in the statement, via USA TODAY Sports. “I did, however, act in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I am alone to blame for the problems of that evening.”

Familia’s suspension is half that of closer Aroldis Chapman, who was sidelined 30 games last March after facing his own domestic violence allegations.

Familia led all of baseball last season with 51 saves, posting a 2.55 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

