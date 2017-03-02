Mets Prospect Saves Dugout From Rogue Bat With One Hand Like It’s Nothing

Share this:

New York Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme is said to have the “fastest hands in the system,” according to Major League Baseball’s rankings, and he certainly put that on display Thursday.

While the Mets were on the field in the second inning of their spring training game against the Miami Marlins, most of the team was sitting in the dugout, and everything was perfectly normal. But the calm quickly turned to chaos when Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria’s bat came flying out of his hands on a big swing and headed straight for the unsuspecting Mets.

However, Guillorme put his fast hands to good use, and some way, somehow, caught the rogue bat with just one of those hands and saved the rest of his teammates before casually tossing it back like it was no big deal.

It’s also worth pointing out the Mets outfield prospect Brandon Nimmo ran directly into the bat’s path, so he, in particular, should be thanking Guillorme.

Guillorme has yet to make his major league debut, but the Mets should at least consider it for 2017, even if it’s only to keep the rest of their players safe.