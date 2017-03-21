Mexican Officials Recovered Von Miller’s Super Bowl 50 Helmet In Jersey Raid

Share this:

Tweet







It turns out Tom Brady wasn’t the only Super Bowl MVP whose missing equipment was recovered.

In a very strange twist to the case of the New England Patriots quarterback’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey, it was revealed Monday that the jersey, as well as Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey, was found in Mexico. The alleged culprit is Mauricio Ortega, the ex-director of a Mexican tabloid who was credentialed for both Super Bowls.

And when Mexican officials raided Ortega’s home recently, they also found a Denver Broncos helmet from Super Bowl 50 that’s believed to belong to linebacker Von Miller.

Miller also lost his cleats, but TMZ Sports reported they haven’t been recovered

h/t TMZ Sports

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images