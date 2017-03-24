Mexico Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Share this:

Either Mexico or Costa Rica will experience their first blip in the final round of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The teams will meet Friday at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier between the current leaders in the standings. Costa Rica leads the way so far with six points after two games. Mexico is in second place with four points after two games.

Costa Rica earned a goal-less draw in the teams’ most recent World Cup qualifying game in Mexico. “Los Ticos” will struggle to repeat the feat, but the absences of Mexico’s Jesus Corona, Marco Fabian, Hirving Lozano and Giovani do Santos could create an opportunity for Costa Rica to repeat the away feat.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica online.

When: Friday, March 24, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

