Miami Vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans continue to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, even when the team is having a down season.

The Spartans now has made 20 consecutive March Madness appearances despite their underwhelming 19-14 record this season. They were awarded the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and a first-round date with the eighth-seeded Miami Hurricanes on Friday night at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Here’s how you can watch Miami vs. Michigan online.

When: Friday, March 17, at 9:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images