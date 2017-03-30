Michael Bennett Has Interesting Take On Tom Brady’s Stolen Jersey Saga

Share this:

Super Bowl LI was one of the most captivating games in NFL history, but the drama didn’t end for the New England Patriots after they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Following the conclusion of the game, it was revealed that Tom Brady’s jersey had been stolen. After nearly two months of mystery, an extensive search for the jersey led to an international media member, who actually had swiped Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX as well.

The search for Brady’s stolen jersey(s) was no simple task. In fact, both NFL security and the FBI were involved in tracking down the quarterback’s Super Bowl threads.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett apparently got a kick out of the jersey saga, as he put it in perspective to other noteworthy unsolved crimes.

As NFL fans have become well aware of, the Bennett brothers rarely disappoint when it comes to their soundbites.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images