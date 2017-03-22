Michael Bisping Blasts ‘Coward’ Vitor Belfort In Extremely Vulgar Rant

Share this:

Michael Bisping just can’t stand Vitor Belfort.

Belfort, who’s lost his last three fights via TKO, has only one fight remaining on his UFC contract and then plans to retire from mixed martial arts. For his farewell bout, Belfort would like to fight in his native Brazil, where UFC 212 is scheduled to take place June 3, and The Phenom’s suggestion for his final opponent sure rubbed Bisping the wrong way.

Belfort recently said (jokingly) he’d like to fight former WWE superstar CM Punk, whose MMA record stands at 0-1 after being pummeled in September by Mickey Gall at UFC 203. The idea made Bisping, who lost to Belfort in January 2013, go nuts on the most recent episode of his own podcast “Believe You Me.”

“This is a sign of the (p—-) that Vitor Belfort is. This is the sign of a (p—-) that takes (f——) steroids his entire career,” Bisping said, per MMAFighting.com. “If you take steroids, you are a (f——) (p—-) because you’re so mentally weak that you feel that you can’t go out there and fight these people on a level playing field because you’re gonna get your ass kicked. So you worry, and you look, and you look for shortcuts, and you look how you can cheat, and you think, ‘Oh I’m gonna take these steroids and they’re gonna build my muscle and make me recover better’ and all this type of stuff.

“And they do give you advantages. They give you physical and psychological advantages. But if you need those advantages then you are a coward, you’re a (f——) (p—-), and you are a cheat, and the very fact that somebody would take steroids their entire career, then get their ass kicked, then call out CM Punk, I’m not surprised (motherf——). It’s a simple as that and that just speaks volumes to the character and the level of a man that Vitor Belfort is. I wouldn’t (f——) piss on him if he was on fire.”

Bisping, the current UFC middleweight champion, is slated to face Georges St-Pierre in GSP’s much-anticipated return match. But the 38-year-old clearly isn’t over his loss to Belfort, which left him with a detached retina, and his ongoing resentment isn’t without reason. Belfort has a sketchy history when it comes to drug tests, even testing positive for the now-banned testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for their 2013 showdown.

In other words, Bisping’s retirement message to Belfort is clear: don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

