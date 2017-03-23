Michael Strahan: ‘You Haven’t Lived Unless You’ve Hit Tom Brady’

Share this:

Michael Strahan is one of the most feared pass rushers the NFL has ever seen.

The New York Giants legend racked up a remarkable 141.5 sacks over the course of his 15-year career, and still holds the record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5.

While Strahan knocked tons of quarterbacks to the turf during his tenure in the league, there was one specific signal caller that brought out a different kind of feeling.

“You’ve never lived unless you’ve hit Tom Brady,” Strahan told WWD. “Not just Brady but any quarterback.

“Like, you hit a guy, hit a grown man, and you hear the life and the breath leave his body. There’s something very empowering about that. Then, you hit Brady, you sack him and you land on Brady. And you get up and you’re, like, ‘Boy, I see what Gisele is feeling. You know, I just laid down with Tom Brady. That was cool.'”

It’s safe to say Strahan’s biggest sack against Brady came in Super Bowl XLIX, which helped the Giants pull off the miraculous upset that spoiled the Patriots’ undefeated season.

Given New England’s long run of success over the past decade-plus, we have a feeling Strahan’s not the only NFL defender who gets added excitement after sacking Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images