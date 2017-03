Share this:

Michigan shocked nearly everyone by winning the Big 10 tournament and earning an automatic bid into the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines were rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region, but they have a tough matchup against No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the first round Friday.

Here’s how to watch Michigan vs. Oklahoma State online.

When: Friday, March 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

