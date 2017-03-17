Mike Trout Looks Right At Home Doing Burnout In NASCAR Stock Car

Share this:

Tweet







As one of the best five-tool players in Major League Baseball, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has a lot of speed. He’s likely never gone faster, though, than he did Thursday in a Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Darrell Wallace Jr. visited the Angels’ spring training facilities in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday to celebrate Blaney’s new Bodyarmor sports drink sponsorship. Blaney was greeted by Trout, who took part in a brief swapping of professions.

No one’s suggesting Trout give up his full-time job, but the reigning American League MVP looked right at home in the No. 21 Ford.

Thanks to my man @MikeTrout & @DrinkBODYARMOR for welcoming me to the BODYARMOR Sports Drink team today in Phoenix! Great guy and company. pic.twitter.com/ZRh9eldcOl — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) March 16, 2017

Stepping into a stock car for the first time can be a little intimidating, but Blaney first was able to show Trout the ropes.

On the diamond, Trout might be able to offer some pointers to Blaney, as the Wood Brothers driver’s swing looked a little long.

Blaney, however, will be back in his comfort zone Sunday for the Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway, where he’ll look to continue his strong start to the 2017 NASCAR season.