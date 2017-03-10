Mike Trout, Mookie Betts Among Top 10 American-Born Players In MLB

Share this:

The United States kicks off its World Baseball Classic run Friday in its opener against Colombia, and this year’s squad has some high expectations after Team USA failed to make it out of the second round in 2013.

But even though the U.S. looks primed to finish in the top two in Pool C, which includes the Dominican Republic, Canada and Colombia, most of the best American-born players aren’t even on Team USA’s roster.

Plenty of players opt out of the WBC because it’s played in March just a few weeks before the start of the regular season, and some of Major League Baseball’s top players usually are among those who forgo playing in the tournament. For example, neither Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout nor Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is partaking.

So, who are the best American players in MLB? We put together a list of the top 10 based on their careers, while also factoring in their performances in 2016. Click the link below to check it out.

Inside photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images