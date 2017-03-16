Minnesota Vs. Middle Tennessee State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Don’t let the seeds fool you. The 2017 NCAA Tournament’s opening-round matchup between No. 5 Minnesota and No. 12 Middle Tennessee State should be a doozy.

The Golden Gophers and Blue Raiders will square off Thursday in the tourney’s Round of 64. No. 5 vs. No 12 matchups have been intriguing in recent years, and this showdown figures to be no different, as Minnesota enters as only a slight favorite despite a significantly higher seed.

Many pundits are expecting an upset for Middle Tennessee State, which knocked off Michigan State as a No. 15 seed in the opening round of last year’s tournament. Minnesota is riding high after exceeding expectations this season, though. You won’t want to miss a minute.

Here’s how to watch Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State online.

When: Thursday, March 16, 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images