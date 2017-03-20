Minor League Team’s Tim Tebow Prediction From Eight Months Ago Just Came True

Share this:

Tim Tebow is heading to the New York Mets’ Single-A affiliate, and said affiliate couldn’t be happier.

Mets manager Terry Collins announced Monday that Tebow will begin the 2017 regular season with the Class A Columbia Fireflies after finishing out spring training with the big league club. That’s obviously great news for the Fireflies — they now boast high-profile former NFL quarterback on their roster whom they can promote to draw fans to their games.

Strangely enough, though, this isn’t the first time Columbia has linked itself to Tebow. Way back in August, when Tebow first announced he’s pursuing a Major League Baseball career, the Fireflies sent out the following tweet:

Yes, that’s Tebow’s mug edited onto a Fireflies uniform — a full month before he even signed with the Mets. In short, the Fireflies basically called their shot here.

The @colafireflies predicted this 8 months* ago! (*a month before Tim Tebow signed with the Mets) pic.twitter.com/egmOenveOG — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 20, 2017

Who knows if Tebow will be able to hang at the Single-A level — he’s hitting .235 in spring training as of Monday — but at least he’ll generate plenty of buzz in Columbia.

