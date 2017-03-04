Miss Coed 2017 Voting: Click And Pick This Year’s College ‘It’ Girl

Share this:

Tweet







Finding the most All-American college girl isn’t the easiest challenge in the world, but our friends over at COED.com are doing just that with the Miss COED 2017 competition.

The competition, which is the only interactive nationwide social media search for the coolest and most confident college sweetheart in America, has just entered its final leg. In addition to being involved in their schools and their campus communities, each of the Miss COED finalists has a ton of school spirit. They’ve translated that pride into votes, which is why they’re now representing more than just their schools. Each of the 14 Miss COED finalists now represents a major NCAA conference, plus four additional “wild card” conferences. Now they’ll look for support from their respective conferences to seal the deal.

In addition to winning the title of Miss COED 2017 and the opportunity to work with COED on videos and events in the future, the winner will earn a prize package of $5,000+, including gifts from Samsung, State Bicycles and more.

But enough talk, let’s get to what’s important. If you want to vote for your favorite Miss COED 2017, checks out the link below. Click on their profile, then choose a favorite! P.S. It’s OK to have more than one.

AAC



Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University

ACC



Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Big Ten



Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota

Big 12



Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University

C-USA



Alison Mong – Old Dominion University

East



Carly Tennes – New York University

MAC



Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University

MWC



Olivia Penna – Colorado State University

North



Ashley Williams – Creighton University

Pac-12



Fallon Williams – University of Southern California

SEC



Brittany Love – University of Kentucky

South



Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University

Sun Belt



Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

West



Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University