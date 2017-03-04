NESN Newswire

Miss Coed 2017 Voting: Click And Pick This Year’s College ‘It’ Girl

by on Sat, Mar 4, 2017 at 3:17PM
Miss COED 2017 Finals

Finding the most All-American college girl isn’t the easiest challenge in the world, but our friends over at COED.com are doing just that with the Miss COED 2017 competition.

The competition, which is the only interactive nationwide social media search for the coolest and most confident college sweetheart in America, has just entered its final leg. In addition to being involved in their schools and their campus communities, each of the Miss COED finalists has a ton of school spirit. They’ve translated that pride into votes, which is why they’re now representing more than just their schools. Each of the 14 Miss COED finalists now represents a major NCAA conference, plus four additional “wild card” conferences. Now they’ll look for support from their respective conferences to seal the deal.

In addition to winning the title of Miss COED 2017 and the opportunity to work with COED on videos and events in the future, the winner will earn a prize package of $5,000+, including gifts from Samsung, State Bicycles and more.

But enough talk, let’s get to what’s important. If you want to vote for your favorite Miss COED 2017, checks out the link below. Click on their profile, then choose a favorite! P.S. It’s OK to have more than one.

AAC

Miss Coed AAC
Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University

ACC

Miss Coed ACC
Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Big Ten

Miss Coed Big 10
Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota

Big 12

Miss Coed Big 12
Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University

C-USA

Miss Coed CUSA
Alison Mong – Old Dominion University

East

Miss Coed East
Carly Tennes – New York University

MAC

Miss Coed MAC
Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University

MWC

Miss Coed MWC
Olivia Penna – Colorado State University

North

Miss Coed North
Ashley Williams – Creighton University

Pac-12

Miss Coed PAC 12
Fallon Williams – University of Southern California

SEC

Miss Coed SEC
Brittany Love – University of Kentucky

South

Miss Coed South
Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University

Sun Belt

Miss Coed SunBelt
Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

West

Miss Coed West
Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University

