MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored To Open 2017 Season With Win Against Pirates

The Boston Red Sox will open their 2017 campaign with interleague play when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates as -170 betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston enters the Pirates vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park atop the odds to win the World Series, knotted with the defending champion Chicago Cubs at +450, and also are -175 chalk to claim the American League East title.

Boston opens against a Pirates squad coming off a disappointing 78-83 campaign after finishing second in the MLB with 98 wins and claiming one of the National League wild-card berths in 2015. Pittsburgh flies north amid tempered expectations, pegged as a -260 bet to miss the postseason, and sporting long +5000 World Series odds.

The Red Sox travel to Detroit next Friday for a four-game series, followed by a 15-game stretch against AL East rivals. Boston split four games with the Tigers in its last trip to Comerica Park and is just 7-12 in the past 19 meetings, claiming just one series victory during that stretch.

The Baltimore Orioles come to Boston for a pair of games starting Tuesday, April 11, followed by a four-game weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles deadlocked with the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the AL East last season with 89 wins, and took two of three at Fenway last September, but were swept by Boston in a four-game home series the following week. They open 2017 as a -400 bet to miss the postseason.

Winners of just 68 games a year ago, the Rays have +1800 odds to claim their first divisional title since 2010 and are 3-10 in their last 13 games against the Red Sox, as well as 1-5 in their last six games at Fenway.

The Red Sox hit the road on April 18 for series in Toronto and Baltimore, then wrap up their stretch of early-season divisional play with three home dates against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays have reached the postseason in each of the past two years, and sit second to Boston at +425 on the odds to win the AL East, while a September swoon limited New York to just 84 wins in 2016. However, the youthful Yankees own intriguing +200 odds of ending a four-year postseason drought this fall.

