MLB Partners With ‘Game Of Thrones’; Red Sox Among Teams Planning To Participate

The Major League Baseball season is coming.

MLB announced Wednesday that it’s partnering with the mega-popular HBO show “Games of Thrones” for the 2017 season in an attempt to appeal more to its millennial audience. Deadline reported that 19 teams plan to participate, and promotional offerings will include “collectible and co-branded merchandise, ticket packages, giveaways, theme nights and social media events.”

The league has partnered with Marvel and “Star Wars” for promotions in the past, but the “Games of Thrones” partnership is expected to be bigger. HBO’s “HBO Now” streaming service runs on MLB’s BAMTech technology platform.

“This was something we could do on a much larger scale with a partner we’re much closer to,” MLB executive vice president of business Noah Garden said, per Deadline.

There are no specific promotions yet, but there should be plenty of material to use with Season 7 of the show set to premiere this summer. However, there’s no start date yet.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals all are expected to participate.

