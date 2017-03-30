MLB Rumors: Cardinals Might Be ‘Sleeper Team’ For Jose Quintana Trade

Share this:

Multiple teams have been vying for Jose Quintana’s services, but one team might come out of the woodwork to make a trade happen.

The Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have been in talks with the Chicago White Sox for the left-hander’s services, but according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, Chicago believes the two teams have been “passive” in their pursuit. The St. Louis Cardinals, however, might have a shot at making a trade happen.

“While the belief now is that Quintana won’t be traded until closer to the trade deadline, the Cardinals could be a sleeper team for Quintana,” Heyman wrote Thursday. “Word is, they have quietly showed interest in the White Sox pitching ace, and the Cardinals have the combination of young players and prospects to make it work.”

The Cardinals lost top prospect Alex Reyes for the season to Tommy John surgery, so Quintana being on their radar makes perfect sense. It also would help them compete with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, who the Cardinals finished 17 1/2 games behind in the National League Central despite going 86-76.

Quintana was an All-Star in 2016, going 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA and 181 strikeouts over 208 innings. The southpaw will come with a high asking price, too, after the White Sox already sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox this offseason for four high-ranking prospects.

Thumbnail photo via Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images