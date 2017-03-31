MLB Rumors: Yadier Molina, Cardinals Agree To Three-Year Contract Extension

Share this:

The St. Louis Cardinals are committing to one of their core players for a few more seasons.

St. Louis and catcher Yadier Molina reportedly have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth more than $50 million, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Sources: Molina three-year extension with #STLCards will be between $55M and $65M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2017

Molina is entering the final year of his current deal and could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017 season.

The 34-year-old veteran has spent his entire career in St. Louis. He’s won two World Series championships and earned seven All-Star appearances, eight Gold Glove awards and one Silver Slugger in his 13 seasons with the Cardinals.

Molina will be the Cardinals’ starting catcher again in 2017. He hit .307 with eight home runs and 58 RBI in 147 games last season.

