Mom Believes Son Is Lou Gehrig Reincarnated And Wrote A Book About It

Many parents believe their kids are the best at something, but we’re going to go out on a limb here and say few believe their kid is one of Major League Baseball’s greatest players of all time reincarnated.

But that’s what Cathy Byrd believes.

Byrd says her son Christian Haupt was Gehrig in a past life, basing that claim on stories the young boy told her when he was 2 years old. Christian reportedly told his mother he “used to be a tall baseball player” and remembered traveling to hotels by train, among other things the toddler had never been exposed to.

So, naturally, Byrd wrote a book about it called “The Boy Who Knew Too Much,” which was released Tuesday. And according to Deadline, 20th Century Fox already bought the movie rights.

Byrd also talked to a psychiatrist and past-life regression therapist, who gave her more reason to believe Christian was the New York Yankees legend reincarnated.

Still, there’s no way to prove reincarnation as far as we know, so we’re going to have to leave it to readers to decide the truth. But who knows? Maybe 20 years from now we’ll be watching Gehrig play in MLB again.

