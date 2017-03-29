Mookie Betts’ Pingpong Video Leads To Bet With Professional Tennis Player

Share this:

Mookie Betts already is an All-Star Major League Baseball player and an excellent bowler, and now it appears he can add table tennis to his list of talents.

The Boston Red Sox added a pingpong table to their clubhouse in early March courtesy of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who’s a big fan of the sport. It became an instant hit, and the Red Sox squared off in some pretty intense tournaments.

And Betts gave fans a taste of the competition when he posted a video of himself and fellow outfielder Chris Young taking on shortstop Xander Bogaerts and relief pitcher Robbie Ross.

Betts’ video got the attention of American tennis player Ryan Harrison, who challenged Betts to a match and said he’d wear the right fielder’s jersey in the U.S. Open if he loses.

@ryanharrison92 That jersey would definitely make you stand out on court, if nothing else 🙂 Love this #USOpen bet. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 28, 2017

We’d say our money is on the guy who plays tennis for a living, but after seeing what Betts did in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Clash bowling tournament, we’re not so sure it’s safe to bet on the professional.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images