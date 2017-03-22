Most PGA Tour Players Against Moving Events From Donald Trump-Owned Courses

Share this:

Tweet







Putting aside how you feel about President Donald Trump, it’s easy to agree on one thing — He owns some pretty nice golf courses.

According to Trump’s website, the president’s company owns 17 golf courses throughout the world, including household names for any golf fans like Doral and Turnberry. So, it would be hard to imagine a PGA Tour without some events at Trump-owned courses.

Doral did lose a World Golf Championship event to Mexico, but, according to an annual Sports Illustrated/Golf.com survey of PGA Tour players, 88 percent don’t want events moved away from Trump-owned courses. And some of the players went even further with explanations in the “Loose lips” section.

From the survey:

“No. They should stick with the best venue, period.”

“I think it was appropriate to separate themselves from him during the election, but now that he’s president, they should only move events if he’s impeached or something.”

“Absolutely not.”

“No. Politics aside, they should secure the best possible venue.”

The PGA Tour appears to be pretty united on this issue.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t For The Win