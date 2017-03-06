Mystery Man From Brad Keselowski Post-Race Interview Remains Unidentified

Share this:

The 2017 NASCAR season is young, but it’s already full of storylines. Perhaps nothing is more pressing, however, than the quest to identify the sport’s man of mystery.

If you tuned into FOX for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner Brad Keselowski’s post-race interview Sunday, you might’ve noticed a man wearing an M&M’s hat making himself comfortable in Victory Lane. Well, you’re not the only person who noticed him, and attempts to identify this man apparently aren’t going so well.

Answer to the Question everyone is asking me- No we don't know this man in the M&Ms hat, how he got in victory lane or why he creeping. pic.twitter.com/j57sJagVOY — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 6, 2017

If you’re inclined to watch the man stand for roughly 40 seconds before being asked to leave, he makes his appearance during the following video around the 2:15 mark.

Apparently, Victory Lane wasn’t the only place where the man could be seen, as Travis Mack, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car chief, saw him sniffing around the No. 88’s pit box during the race’s final moments.

Same guy snuck onto our pit box with 5 to go. 😂😂 #one2many https://t.co/KdE5mtYDTE — TMack (@T_Mack88) March 6, 2017

It turned out to be quite an eventful post-race interview for Keselowski, who seemed to forget who sponsors NASCAR’s premier series. And, though unrelated, phonetics seem to elude Keselowski when it comes to pronouncing Massachusetts municipalities.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/Nascar World