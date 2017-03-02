NBA Contenders Vs. Pretenders: Which Teams Could Make Playoff Noise?

Share this:

Tweet







Roughly six weeks remain in the NBA regular season, and it won’t be long until the playoff picture starts to take shape.

Following last week’s trade deadline, several teams have emerged as contenders, while others would like to think they’re contenders even though they look more like pretenders.

The Sports Daily took a long look at the NBA’s current standings and analyzed which teams should be labeled “contenders” and which teams should be labeled “pretenders” as we head down the stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images