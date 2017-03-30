NBA Highlights: Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant Both Scored 53 Points On March 30

Share this:

March 30 has provided NBA fans with two fantastic scoring performances.

In 1983, Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird scored 53 points against the Indiana Pacers at the old Boston Garden. Bird shot 21-of-30 from the field and made all 11 of his free throw attempts.

The C’s won 142-16, and Bird was one of five Boston players to score double-digits.

Twenty-four years after Bird’s incredible shooting display, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant dropped 53 points on the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center. Bryant was 19-of-44 from the field, including a 3-for-9 mark from 3-point range and 12-for-14 from the line.

The Lakers still lost, though, as the Rockets prevailed 107-104 in overtime thanks to Yao Ming (39 points) and Tracy McGrady (30 points)

Check out highlights of Bird’s and Bryant’s amazing performances.

On this date, Larry Bird (1983) & @kobebryant (2007) each scored 53! #NBAvault A post shared by NBA History (@nbahistory) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

