NBA Mock Draft 2017: Fresh First-Round Predictions On March Madness Eve

Share this:

Tweet







The frenzy that is March Madness begins Thursday when the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament provides fans with remarkable excitement.

Unfortunately, the likely No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, Markelle Fultz, won’t be part of the tournament because Washington didn’t make the field of 68 after going 9-22.

Fultz already has declared for the draft, and even though he’s unlikely to fall outside the top two on most draft rankings, it’s possible he could be overtaken as the top prospect if a player like UCLA’s Lonzo Ball or Kansas’ Josh Jackson stars on a Final Four run. Kentucky star Malik Monk also could rise into the upper echelon with a strong tournament.

Here’s our eighth 2017 NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of March 8).

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

3. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

4. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

6. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. Sacramento Kings: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

8. Minnesota Timberwolves: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

9. New York Knicks: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

10. Dallas Mavericks: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

11. Portland Trail Blazers: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

12. Charlotte Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

13. Denver Nuggets: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

14. Milwaukee Bucks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

16. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

17. Chicago Bulls: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

18. Indiana Pacers: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

19. Atlanta Hawks: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

20. Oklahoma City Thunder: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

21. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

22. Toronto Raptors: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

23. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

24. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

25. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

26. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

27. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

29. San Antonio Spurs: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Alonzo Trier, SG, Arizona

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images