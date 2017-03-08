NBA Odds: Struggling Celtics Big Underdogs Vs. Warriors In Road Clash

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics will aim to end a two-game straight-up losing streak Wednesday night when they continue a five-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors as nine-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston dropped to 2-4 SU in its past six games on the road with Monday’s 116-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers as a seven-point underdog but remains in sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference standings, just three games back of the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Wednesday night’s Celtics vs. Warriors betting matchup at Oracle Arena.

The Celtics opened their current trip with a decisive 115-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers as seven-point road chalk, but have reverted back to the shaky defense that has marked recent road contests, surrendering an average of 112.5 points per game in SU and against-the-spread losses to the Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Boston has surrendered 104 or more points in 12 of its past 16 road contests. However, the point total regularly has bucked that trend, with the under going 6-0-1 in the club’s past seven games, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State also regularly has racked up points in dates with the Celtics, averaging 108.7 points per game while going 6-1 SU in seven meetings, with the under prevailing five times. However, the Celtics earned a 109-106 win in their last visit to the Bay Area back in April, ending a three-game SU slide at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors are returning home after closing out a five-game road trip with a pair of SU wins. Golden State ended a two-game SU swoon with a 112-105 victory over the New York Knicks as 10 1/2-point road chalk Sunday, and followed up Monday with a 119-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks as six-point chalk to halt a six-game ATS losing streak.

While the Warriors continue to lead the NBA with an impressive 52-11 record, they have been a massive betting disappointment this season, going 29-32-3 ATS overall and a middling 15-13-1 ATS at online sports betting sites on home hardwood.

However, Golden State has been dominant in recent home dates with Eastern Conference opponents, winning 10 straight SU, and going 3-1-1 ATS in its past five.

Following Wednesday night’s matchup, the Celtics travel to Denver to close out their road trip Friday before returning to TD Garden to battle the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Boston saw a four-game SU win streak against the Nuggets end with a 123-107 blowout loss as seven-point home chalk on Nov. 6, and is unbeaten SU and ATS in three visits from the rival Bulls.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images