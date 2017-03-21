NBA Rumors: Celtics Assistant A ‘Serious Candidate’ For UMass Coaching Job

Share this:

Brad Stevens leads one of the NBA’s best coaching staffs on the Boston Celtics, but that group could look a bit different next season.

Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry has emerged as a “serious candidate” for the University of Massachusetts head coach job, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

Shrewsberry already has interviewed once for the UMass job and is expected to be invited back for a second meeting, per Wojnarowski.

The 40-year-old Indiana native is one of Stevens’ top assistants and has worked with the Celtics coach both at the NBA and college levels. Shrewsberry spent three seasons as Stevens’ assistant at Butler from 2008 to 2010, and joined the Boston coaching staff in 2013, the same year Stevens arrived.

UMass fired head coach Derek Kellogg on March 9 after the Minutemen capped a disappointing 15-18 campaign with a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

