NBA Rumors: Celtics Haven’t Ruled Out Reunion With Jared Sullinger

Andrew Bogut chose the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Boston Celtics. Now what?

Well, one possible scenario involves adding a familiar face: Jared Sullinger.

The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported Tuesday the Celtics don’t have what a source would label a “Plan B” after losing out on Bogut, who would have helped address the team’s rebounding issues. But Celtics management hasn’t ruled out signing Sullinger “somewhere down the line if it is needed,” the source told Murphy, who added that free-agent forward Terrence Jones is off the table.

Comcast SportsNet New England’s A. Sherrod Blakely also heard a reunion with Sullinger is possible, though he was told that such a move was “highly unlikely” as of Tuesday night.

The @Celtics have not slammed the door shut on a Sullinger return, but I'm told it's "highly unlikely" a reunion is on the horizon. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) March 1, 2017

The Celtics didn’t make a deal before last week’s NBA trade deadline despite being linked to several players, including Paul George of the Indiana Pacers and Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls. Boston can be aggressive in pursuit of a superstar this offseason, as the Celtics still have an abundance of assets and salary cap space, but standing pat last week meant the team failed to address its ongoing struggles on the glass. And with Bogut no longer an option, there aren’t many places for Danny Ainge to turn.

Sullinger, whom the Phoenix Suns bought out upon acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors before the deadline, spent four seasons with Boston after being drafted 21st overall in 2012. The 6-foot-9 big man averaged 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in that span, but he has been limited to just 11 games this season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds before last week’s trade.

