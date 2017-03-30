NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward Could End Up With Heat If He Leaves Jazz

Share this:

Tweet







Frank Isola’s New York Daily News column Thursday had a pretty juicy rumor in it.

The column, titled “Phil Jackson has long way to go to match Pat Riley’s front office success,” compared and contrasted how Riley’s been successful with the Miami Heat, while Jackson continues to struggle leading the New York Knicks.

And that’s where soon-to-be free agent Gordon Hayward enters the discussion.

“Riley has a home court advantage because Miami is a prime free agent destination,” Isola writes. “The weather, the zero state income tax and the chance to play for a top franchise are too good for a lot of players to turn down. There are already whispers that if Utah can’t re-sign Gordon Hayward he could end up in Miami.”

The current Utah Jazz swingman will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and it appears the Miami Heat now are an option for him in the offseason. He’s already been linked to the Boston Celtics in rumors, which makes sense since his former college coach at Butler, Brad Stevens, now coaches the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images