NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Could Return For Warriors’ Final Homestand

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team to reach 60 wins Tuesday night and hold a 2 1/2-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the league’s best record.

Oh, and they could get one of the league’s top players back before the playoffs.

The Warriors released an update on the status of Kevin Durant’s knee Wednesday, revealing he will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days and that a return before the regular season ends “remains a possibility” for the All-Star forward.

Kevin Durant Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/8VheaQINPo — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 29, 2017

ESPN’s Marc Stein followed with a more specific timeline of when Durant could return to action.

The most likely comeback window for Durant, as long as his progress persists, is Golden State's final three home games, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 29, 2017

Getting Durant back on the floor in the regular season would be a great development for the Warriors, who could ease the 28-year-old back into action rather than have him try to shake off the rust in a playoff series. Durant hasn’t played since Feb. 28 after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in a game against the Washington Wizards and likely would need a few games to get back in the flow of the offense.

Either way, though, it appears the eight-time All-Star will be healthy for Golden State’s playoff run, which is bad news for the rest of the Western Conference, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Images