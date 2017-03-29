NBA Rumors: Knicks Like Josh Jackson As Potential Carmelo Anthony Replacement

Share this:

Tweet







The state of the NBA in New York right now is pretty bleak, but at least the New York Knicks get to keep their likely top 10 draft pick — sorry, Brooklyn Nets fans.

If the NBA season ended today, the Knicks would own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft — assuming the ping pong balls don’t throw the league for a loop — and, considering this is a guard-heavy top of the draft, the likelihood of a guard being the best possible player available for the Knicks probably would be high.

But it appears New York might have different plans.

Instead of De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk or the other potential guards on the board, the Knicks have their eyes on Kansas small forward Josh Jackson, according to The New York Post’s Marc Berman, citing an NBA source. Oh, and Berman also added that the “Knicks may have to fill a void if Carmelo Anthony is traded.”

Before you start envisioning yourselves in Jackson jerseys, though, Knicks fans, there’s one significant hurdle your team likely will have to overcome — Jackson is expected to be picked in the top four along with point guards Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, as well as fellow small forward Jayson Tatum.

So you might need some craziness with the ping pong balls after all.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images