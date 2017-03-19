NBA Rumors: Omri Casspi Close To Deal With Timberwolves, Celtics Interested

Share this:

Tweet







The Minnesota Timberwolves have been hit hard with injuries of late, but they reportedly are close to adding a piece as they try and capture a Western Conference playoff spot.

NBA journeyman Omri Casspi reportedly is close to signing a deal with the Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein, citing league sources.

Casspi was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the DeMarcus Cousins trade, but he was subsequently released by the Pelicans after he suffered a broken right thumb.

Casspi recently was cleared to resume basketball activities and has drawn interest from a number of contenders including the Boston Celtics, according to Stein, citing league sources.

It appears, however, that the 28-year-old swingman will join the ‘Wolves, who have lost guard Zach LaVine and forward Nemanja Bjelica for the season.

Minnesota currently is 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Casspi is shooting 37 percent from 3-point range this season.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images