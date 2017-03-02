NBA Rumors: Terrence Jones To Land With Bucks After Considering Celtics

Share this:

Terrence Jones finally has found a new home. And no, it’s not Boston.

The free agent forward has agreed to sign a rest-of-the-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported Thursday, citing league sources. ESPN’s Marc Stein also reported Jones will sign with Milwaukee.

Terrence Jones is signing a rest-of-the-season deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tells @JustinVerrier and me. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 2, 2017

Jones officially cleared waivers Wednesday after being released by the New Orleans Pelicans following their trade for DeMarcus Cousins. The 25-year-old was rumored to be interested in joining the Celtics, but talks reportedly fell through because Jones wanted more significant playing time.

He’ll likely get an opportunity to play with the Bucks, who recently lost Jabari Parker for the rest of the season after suffering his second ACL tear. Jones is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds this season, and should give Milwaukee decent production off the bench.

Whether Jones can help the Bucks make the playoffs remains to be seen; they’re currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and sit two games back of the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images