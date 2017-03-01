Kevin Durant Injury: Warriors Star Suffers MCL Sprain; No Timetable For Return

Share this:

UPDATE (10:13 a.m.): The Warriors announced Durant suffered an MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise. He’ll have to be reevaluated in four weeks before there’s any timetable for his return.

Injury Update: Kevin Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise. Full details below. pic.twitter.com/t3JkVnMmqa — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team is hopeful Durant could return for the first round of the playoffs in April.

Original story: The NBA’s best team is bracing itself for some bad news.

Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee Tuesday in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards, but the team still was awaiting MRI results early Wednesday morning. And the Warriors reportedly are fearing the worst, as sources told The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski the team is afraid Durant could miss the rest of the regular season or longer.

The Warriors don’t lack stars with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on their roster, but losing Durant still would be a big blow in a competitive Western Conference. The forward is Golden State’s top scorer this season, averaging 25.3 points per game along with 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Golden State is 50-10 and first in the Western Conference standings, but the San Antonio Spurs are just four games behind at 45-13 and are riding a four-game win streak.

