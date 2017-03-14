NBA Scout Believes That Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade Ignore Fred Hoiberg

Share this:

There’s no sugar coating it. The Chicago Bulls have been a disaster this season.

The Bulls currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference and have been a magnet for drama all season.

A roster that was built around star guard Jimmy Butler, future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo never has clicked, and now one anonymous NBA scout told Bleacher Report’s Ken Berger that the three stars have been openly ignoring head coach Fred Hoiberg during games.

“When Fred would call plays on the sideline, Rondo would just flat-out blow him off,” the scout said per Berger. “Wade does it, too. Butler does it, too. … That becomes infectious.”

The Bulls reportedly fielded calls for Butler around the NBA All-Star break but couldn’t come close to a deal.

The key to a resurgence in Chicago could be getting rid of the 27-year-old star. A source told Berger that the team’s focus on trading their star was due to the need to protect Hoiberg who Butler doesn’t get along with.

“Getting rid of Butler saves Fred’s job,” the source said. “Otherwise, malaise continues.”

Wade and Rondo could be gone as soon as this offseason as Wade’s contract includes a player option for the 2017-18 season, and Rondo only has $3 million guaranteed on his contract for next season. It wouldn’t be surprising for the Bulls to decide to eat the remaining money and let Rondo walk, while Wade could opt out and choose to join a contender as his career winds down.

The Bulls experiment with a roster that struggles shooting 3-pointers backfired, and now they will likely have to go into a full rebuild.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sport Images